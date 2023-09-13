New York's Theater Scene Is Going To The Ghouls With New Comedy Stage Play, Ghost'd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
From the 2023 Ghost'D Stage Play; original design by Dariel Filomeno
New York's theater scene is getting ghastly with the release of the new comedy stage play, Ghost'D, written and directed by Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland. This comedy is for anyone that's ever felt voiceless, because it shows through our found family we can truly realize our strongest voice. And, who doesn't love a good laugh?” - Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland, Writer and Director NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- New York's theater scene is going to the ghouls with the arrival of a new scripted comedy, Ghost'D: A Journey Through Time + Space , written and directed by Jeffrey Elizabeth Copeland . Copeland, a veteran of the city's improv and comedy scenes, makes her narrative scripted debut at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, as the writer-director-performer.
Copeland is joined by an all-star cast, including comedy darling Melvin Taylor II leading the ensemble as the 1940s, slick-talking ghost, Marv, and The Art of Killing It star, Aaron LaRoche, as the paranormal-obsessed pothead, Pete.
Together, the unlikely trio bands together to help solve Marv's murder from nearly 60 years ago, confronting racism, misogyny, and sometimes themselves, as they unpack his and their troubled pasts.
“I love this story because sometimes we all feel alone, but through our found family we can truly find ourselves,” said Copeland, 29, who has created sold-out comedy shows in New York City and Baltimore.“And, who doesn't love a good laugh?”
Ghost'd also features Odion-Victoria Igbavboa, Andrew J. Barlow, and Joseph Elijah Evans.
Ghost'd is scheduled to run Sept. 10 and Sept. 24 at 7P at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.
