Prosecutors Suspend Probe Into Cocaine Seizure At Swiss Nespresso Factory



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

Proceedings may be resumed if new facts emerge, the Office of the Attorney General of canton Fribourg said on Wednesday. It had opened an investigation in May 2022.

+ Half a tonne of cocaine seized at Swiss Nespresso factory

The cocaine was not destined for Nespresso, the office said. It was without the company's knowledge that the drug was introduced into the shipment, the statement said.“In all likelihood, the drugs should have been unloaded between Antwerp and Romont,” it said.

However, the operation could not be carried out for an unknown reason. The identification of the people involved in this transport has therefore remained fruitless to date.

+ Why Swiss cities dominate the cocaine hit parade

Despite the stay of proceedings, investigations are still being carried out under the jurisdiction of the Brazilian judicial authorities.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news givesthe time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to External link .

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, emailat ... .