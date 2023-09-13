Diocese Of Lugano Vows To Improve Abuse Awareness

+ Study uncovers 1,000 cases of sexual abuse by Catholic Church

It is impossible for the diocese of Lugano not to acknowledge guilt in this matter, the apostolic administrator of the diocese of Lugano, Alain de Raemy, told the media on Wednesday. He promised a“definitive change”. Justice is needed for the victims.

As a concrete improvement, de Raemy promised the creation of an independent reporting centre for sexual assaults.