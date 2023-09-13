Swiss Snails Inch Towards Farm Livestock Status

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Now it's the turn of the Senate.
National Councillor Bruno Storni (SP/TI) submitted the motion because infrastructure construction for snail farming in agricultural zones cannot currently be approved, as he said in the council on Wednesday.
Snail farming is a clean and ecological branch of agriculture with great potential. In Italy, production has tripled in five years and sales have increased by €350 million (CHF334 million).The Federal Council rejected the motion but will now submit an amendment to the responsible Senate Commission. Accordingly, only“smaller facilities” for snail farming in the agricultural zones should be approved.
MENAFN13092023000210011054ID1107062194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.