Us Actor Jessica Chastain To Receive Golden Icon Award

On October 1, Jessica Chastain will present her new film, the romantic drama "Memory", together with director Michel Fraand her actor colleague Peter Sarsgaard, the festival announced on Wednesday.

Then she will also be presented with the Golden Icon Award, an award given to personalities who have had a lasting impact on cinema through their acting achievements.

Over the course of her career, Chastain has worked with directing greats such as Christopher Nolan, Terrence Malick, Kathryn Bigelow, Aaron Sorkin and Guillermo del Toro.