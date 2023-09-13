EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance

SWIAT cooperates with GFT to offer secure, compliant global blockchain platform

13.09.2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SWIAT cooperates with GFT to offer secure, compliant global blockchain platform

GFT joins ecosystem as validator to strengthen reliability for financial institutions Stuttgart 13 September, 2023 .

With the value of tokenised assets expected to grow by 60 percent a year, reaching over 3 trillion euros by 2030 in the European market alone, SWIAT aims to create a single global standard for the processing of blockchain-based securities. As a partner GFT will provide selected blockchain nodes such as validator nodes and ensure that incoming blockchain function calls are validated and correctly executed according to predefined rules and protocols. Its involvement at this early stage will give the company a unique understanding of the system, enabling its own customers to easily access this groundbreaking network . Henning Vollbehr, CEO of SWIAT, said: "With GFT's support as a validator we further increase the reliability and decentralisation of the SWIAT platform and make it easier for financial institutions to integrate our software solutions for issuing digital assets into their infrastructure." "Open Finance is the future, and DLT technology is the basis for it. Our collaboration with SWIAT solidifies GFT's role at the helm of this transformation,” said Marika Lulay, CEO of GFT.“This isn't just a partnership; it's a great opportunity – both for our clients who want to be ahead of the competition, and for ourselves. We're not just embracing change, we're driving it." Fully compliant and future ready network A key feature of the SWIAT ecosystem is that capital market law, compliance and regulatory aspects are already taken into account in the conception phase. In this way, SWIAT offers its users a high level of security and compatibility with regulatory requirements. SWIAT's validator partners specialised in IT and digital processes already work with financial institutions and fulfil compliance and regulatory requirements . This creates the greatest possible degree of reliability for financial institutions wishing to use the SWIAT platform. As well as strengthening the platform, this win-win partnership brings several benefits to GFT and their clients.

The partnership further demonstrates GFT's leadership and commitment to DLT based open finance.

The partnership puts GFT clients at the heart of the SWIAT ecosystem and at the forefront of developments in financial technology.

GFT's involvement at this stage will give the company a unique understanding of the system, and how to help clients use these new solutions early on. With several major banks already at the start, it will be a stepping stone to push DLT based international finance in the global markets. Committed to the future of open finance The partnership with SWIAT complements GFT's involvement with the

Universal Digital Payments Network

( UDPN ) as

one of the developers of that network.

The

UDPN is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies.

Today, more than 20 participants from different industries (financial institutions, payment service providers, consulting

and legal

firms, and businesses)

and geographic regions

are testing the 12 PoCs available in the UDPN Sandbox. GFT's close association with both platforms puts them at the very core of developments in digital currency and asset tokenisation . The company is now well-placed to shape the future of this fast-growing market This press release is also available for download via the

GFT newsroom



Your contacts





Press

Dr MarMüller

Group Public Relations

GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 62042-344





Investors

Andreas Herzog

Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 62042-383



About SWIAT SWIAT is a 2022 founded Frankfurt-based FinTech that develops blockchain-software for an open decentralised financial market infrastructure. As a settlement network, the blockchain-based transaction platform is available to banks and financial institutions and enables them to issue regulated digital assets. As an open platform and international network, SWIAT aims to become a settlement standard in this area. SWIAT shareholders are DekaBank, LBBW, Standard Chartered and the fintech Comyno.



About GFT – Shaping the future of digital business GFT is a digital transformation pioneer that develops sustainable solutions based on new technologies including artificial intelligence and blockchain/DLT. Services range from core system modernisation and migration to open cloud platforms, as well as the introduction of carbon conscicoding. GFT's strengths include deep technical expertise, strong partnerships and comprehensive market insights. The company uses them to design digital transformation for clients from the finance and insurance sectors as well as the manufacturing industry. Through the intelligent use of technology it adds value and increases productivity for clients. GFT experts create and implement scalable software applications that make access to innovative business models safe and easy.

With locations in

more than

15 markets around the globe, GFT ensures

proximity

to its clients. The company draws on over 35 years of experience and a global team of over 10,000 determined talents. GFT provides them with career opportunities in the most innovative areas of software engineering. The GFT Technologies SE share is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange (ticker: GFT-XE).







About the Universal

Digital Payments Network (UDPN) The

UDPN

is the first global payments messaging

network

that

enables seamless

and transparent

digital currency

transactions for

banks, businesses,

and

their clients.

The network supports regulated

stablecoins and CBDC payments,

bolstering market efficiency and financial inclusion.

The UDPN

decentralised

infrastructure

supports third-party smart contracts deployment and execution

of

value-added financial or payment-related services.

UDPN

Alliance members will jointly lead the development of the roadmap, standards, governance, and commercialisation strategy for the UDPN through a vote-based decision-making process.







13.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: GFT Technologies SE Schelmenwasenstraße 34 70567 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0 Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005800601 WKN: 580060 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1724447



End of News EQS News Service