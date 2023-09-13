EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

GBC AG: Invitation to the 8th International Investment Forum (IIF) - [ONLINE] on October 10, 2023.

Dear Sir or Madam, We hereby invite you to participate digitally in the 8th International Investment Forum (IIF) on October 10, 2023, starting at 09:55 (CET). As a purely digital live event, the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers direct access to listed companies from Germany, Italy, Australia and North America. Companies from a wide range of sectors such as industry, software, trade, real estate, raw materials, hydrogen & solar, energy and other sectors will present themselves.The companies offer unique insights into their business models and current company development and are available to all investors live for questions in the chat. Now in its eighth year since launching in 2021, the IIF brings investors together with select internationally focused companies. "We are very pleased to hold our international investor conference series for the third time this year 2023 with the 8th IIF and we have again been able to attract very interesting internationally oriented companies to present at our forum. Especially the quarterly rhythm of the IIF significantly increases transparency for investors and enables a close follow-up," said Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, as organizer. "Digital investor events such as the IIF offer investors the opportunity to obtain first-hand information, especially in the current market phase," explains Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, organizer of the IIF. "This can provide that crucial information edge or important background information on the topic itself," says Hose. The IIF will again be moderated by our analysts at GBC AG Matthias Greiffenberger and Julien Desrosiers. The following companies will present themselves in 30-minute slots: 3U HOLDING AG (ISIN DE0005167902) – Germany Almonty Industries Inc. (ISIN AU0000157679) – Australia Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN DE000A31C3Y4) – Germany Avemio AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ1P6) – Germany Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN DE000A1TNUT7) – Germany Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG (ISIN DE000A0STWH9) – Germany Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) – Germany dynaCERT Inc. (ISIN CA26780A1084) – Canada First Hydrogen Corp. (ISIN CA32057N1042) – Canada International School Augsburg (ISA) gAG (ISIN DE000A2AA1Q5) – Germany K+S AG (ISIN DE000KSAG888) – Germany Klimat X Developments Inc. (ISIN CA49863L1067) – Canada Manuka Resources Ltd. (ISIN AU0000090292) – Australia Mexedia S.p.A (ISIN IT0005450819) – Italy PATRIZIA SE (ISIN DE000PAT1AG3) – Germany Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (ISIN CA80412L8832) – Canada Viva Gold Corp. (ISIN CA92852M1077) – Canada Please register for the IIF exclusively via our website . Participation is MiFID II-compliant and free of charge. We are looking forward to seeing you! The conference team of GBC AG and Apaton Finance GmbH

