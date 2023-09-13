TRATON Successfully Sets Up Commercial Paper Program And Gains Access To Additional Financing Market



2.5-billion program provides further funding flexibility

Possible to issue commercial paper with tenors of up to one year

TRATON SE, TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A., and TRATON Treasury AB all issuers under the program New CP program complements the existing EMTN program

Munich, September 13, 2023 – TRATON has successfully set up a commercial paper (CP) program with a volume of €2.5 billion. It complements TRATON's existing €12-billion European Medium Term Notes (EMTN) program and gives TRATON access to an additional financing market. With the CP program, TRATON aims to finance short-term maturities with tenors of up to one year. In doing so, TRATON is further diversifying its sources of funding and expanding the TRATON debt investor base.

Issuers under the CP program are TRATON SE and its indirect subsidiaries TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. and TRATON Treasury AB. TRATON SE guarantees the payment obligations for commercial paper issued by TRATON Finance Luxembourg S.A. and TRATON Treasury AB. The CP program allows TRATON to issue bonds in varicurrencies, and the funds raised are intended for general corporate purposes.

Dr. Michael Jackstein, CFO and CHRO of the TRATON GROUP: “The commercial paper program marks another milestone in strengthening TRATON's access to the capital markets. It complements the EMTN program already in place and givesadditional flexibility.”

As a result of setting up the TRATON CP program, TRATON SE has obtained short-term credit ratings from its rating agencies Moody's and S&P in addition to the existing long-term ratings. The assigned P-2 rating from Moody's and the A-2 rating assigned by S&P correspond to the long-term investment grade ratings of TRATON SE.

With its brands Scania, MAN, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.