D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Nyse: Qbts) Delivers Power Of Quantum To Solve Business Optimization Problems



D-Wave's quantum solutions help businesses solve computationally complex optimization problems, including logistics, employee scheduling, factory processes, and more

Advantage(TM) is D-Wave's fifth-generation quantum computer featuring industry-leading 5,000+ qubits and 15-way qubit connectivity D-Wave's commercial customers include blue-chip industry leaders like Mastercard, Deloitte, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., and Lockheed Martin

Business leaders today are faced with a myriad of solutions to consider for integration into their organization's IT infrastructure, many of which are critical in achieving meaningful operational efficiency and business advantage. One of the most promising yet perplexing solutions is quantum computing. Most businesses are faced with a vast array of optimization problems, but solving those challenges efficiently can be incredibly challenging.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, focuses on solving such challenges by delivering value to customers through practical quantum solutions for problems such as logistics, artificial intelligence, drug discovery, scheduling, and financial modeling.

As a leader in quantum computing, D-Wave has delivered the world's first commercial quantum computer, the first real-time quantum cloud service, countless highly proprietary hardware and software products, and numerscientific milestones. These innovations serve to help organizations harness the...

