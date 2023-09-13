Paxmedica Inc. (Nasdaq: Pxmd) Is 'One To Watch'



PaxMedica recently announced positive top line results from its PAX-101 Phase 3 African Sleeping Sickness Study, paving the way for an expected New Drug Application filing in 2024

The company granted exclusive pharmacy distribution for PAX-101 to Vox Nova LLC, the first purpose-built limited distribution specialty pharmacy benefit manager for people with ASD

PaxMedica submitted PAX-101 Clinical Trial Request to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, requesting approval for a double-blind, placebo-controlled study in ASD The company entered a Research Collaboration Agreement with PoloMar Health and The BRAIN Foundation for a Phase II proof-of-concept trial in ASD

PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD)

is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic therapies (“APTs”) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”) and other sericonditions with intractable neurologic symptoms.

The company's lead programs are focused on ASD, for which there are currently no approved pharmacologic treatments that target its cause and symptoms. Currently used treatments only address...

