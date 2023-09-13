Cannabisnewsbreaks - Cbdwire To Expand Reach Of Green Label Expo & Green Label Summit Las Vegas 2023

To view the full press release, visit



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a multilayered financial news and publishing company leveraging an innovative, CBD-focused approach to social media management, news distribution and press release enhancement. Backed by a proven team of writers and content creators, CBDW aims to effectively introduce public and private companies working in the CBD space to prospective investors, consumers and industry news outlets. The newswire service's dissemination network currently spans over 5,000 downstream distribution points, allowing companies to cut through the noise and reach targeted audiences with carefully crafted messages.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

