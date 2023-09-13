Cannabisnewsbreaks - Cbdwire To Expand Reach Of Green Label Expo & Green Label Summit Las Vegas 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CBDWire , a specialized communications platform for the CBD sector and one of the
60+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork
(“IBN”), today announced its collaboration with the Jotia Group to serve as the media sponsor and official newswire for the highly anticipated
Green Label Expo Las Vegas
and
Green Label Summit . These distinctive, trailblazing cannabis trade shows allow exhibitors to provide live product demonstrations to attendees and are scheduled to take place at the Nuwu Dispensary in Las Vegas on Oct. 31 – Nov. 1, 2023. IBN and CBDWire will leverage a comprehensive range of solutions to amplify recognition for participating companies, breakthrough products and conference attendees, with a view to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public. CBDWire will further expand article reach via syndication across 5,000+ outlets and feature the conference on dedicated event pages.“We are very pleased to be working with IBN and CBDWire towards improving outreach for the Summit and Expo in October,” said JR Richard, event director of the Green Label Series.“With specific expertise in the CBD space, CBDWire will elevate the staof the expo and boost our messaging while generating interest beyond traditional target markets through the latest social media strategies. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the long run.”
To view the full press release, visit
About CBDWire
CBDWire
(“CBDW”) is a multilayered financial news and publishing company leveraging an innovative, CBD-focused approach to social media management, news distribution and press release enhancement. Backed by a proven team of writers and content creators, CBDW aims to effectively introduce public and private companies working in the CBD space to prospective investors, consumers and industry news outlets. The newswire service's dissemination network currently spans over 5,000 downstream distribution points, allowing companies to cut through the noise and reach targeted audiences with carefully crafted messages.
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
