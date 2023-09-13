Rjd Green Inc. (Rjdg) Strongly Positioned With Diversified“Recession Resistant” Portfolio



RJDG acquires and manages assets in three diverse markets: construction, digital healthcare services, and environmental solutions

Asset portfolio includes Silex Interiors, ioSoft Inc., and Earthlinc Environmental Solutions

Silex Interiors manufactures, distributes, and installs bathroom and kitchen furniture, countertops, and related products; awarded contract that is expected to generate $850,000+ revenue in 2023

ioSoft Inc. provides secure payment technologies, cloud-based software, and professional services to healthcare industry; recently procured software development and IT support contract to customize ioSoft Suites for the RailPro Group Earthlinc Environmental Solutions offers patented waste processing technology for commercial chicken and hog farms; transforms waste into animal feed while recycling the water for reuse on the farm

Diversification is critical to investment success for many reasons: stable returns, risk reduction, and protection against market volatility. With these principles in mind,

RJD Green (OTC: RJDG)

a holding company, manages assets in three diverse, high-growth industries in separate“recession-resistant” markets, including construction, digital healthcare services, and environmental solutions.

RJDG formed its specialty construction division to foon industrial contracting, building material products, and construction services. The company's first acquisition, Silex Interiors, is a manufacturer, distributor, and installer of countertops, cabinets, and related bathroom and kitchen products with...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RJDG are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN