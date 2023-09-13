Investornewsbreaks - Motobyo Announces Quarterly Webinar For Accredited Investors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Motobyo(R), a tech-driven, used-car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, has scheduled a live webinar for accredited investors; the webinar is slated for Sept. 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, the company's fundraising campaign to support national expansion is now live on
Fundable, and the webinar will include information about the campaign, as well as an in-depth discussion about recent company achievements and partnerships and goals for the upcoming quarter. Key Motobyo executives, including CEO Ron Averett and founder and COO George Lekas, will host the event, which will also include a question-and-answer segment. Motobyo is seeking accredited investors to join
the company, which is dedicated to changing the way that more than 40 million used-car transactions are conducted each year.“This is a unique opportunity to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the $1.6 trillion used-car market with a powerful asset-free business model that eliminates industry inefficiencies by connecting supply directly to demand,” the company states in the press release.
To view the webinar, visit
To view the full press release, visit
About Motobyo
Motobyo, the tech-driven used-car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, enables private-party individuals to buy and sell vehicles without the typical inefficiencies associated with the used-car industry. Providing a platform unparalleled in the used-car industry, Motobyo
is directly connecting vehicle supply to demand, saving time, avoiding the normal hassles and headaches, and providing consumers with value not available anywhere else in the industry. For more information about the company, please visit .
