Investornewsbreaks Nemaura Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: Nmrd) Announces Interim Results From Its Miboko Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nemaura (NASDAQ: NMRD) , a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced interim results from its metabolic health program. According to the update, the primary objective of the study was to establish whether a metabolic program with a daily wear CGM worn twice a month resulted in greater engagement levels and sustainable weight reduction, and how this compared to other programs. Run in collaboration with the UK's National Health Service, the program, known as Miboko (Mind, Body, Konnect), is the first to integrate a daily-wear and non-invasive glucose sensor with the company's bespoke app, educational content and AI driven analytics platform. Users were invited to participate by their primary care practice, based on a BMI over 25. Participants used the Miboko app and were provided access to relevant education modules relating to aspects of metabolic health and weight loss. Diet and lifestyle were entered daily into the app, and weight was recorded weekly. Every two weeks, users wore the daily wear continuglucose sensor, which tracked and displayed real-time glucose. The study tracked 83 participants, with a mean age of 54 years old. The cohort was made up of 67% female and 33% male participants, with 88% recording their ethnicity as“White.” After 20 weeks of enrolment, 59 participants (16M/43F) had recorded weight loss, with 21 participants losing over 5KG (11 pounds). On an average basis, weight loss was 2.9KG (6.3 pounds) (1.9M/3.2F), with the rate of change increasing after week eight.
About Nemaura Medical Inc.
Nemaura is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently also commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuglucose monitor (“CGM”) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch. The company sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information about the company, visit
