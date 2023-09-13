Investornewsbreaks - Metalert Inc. (Mlrt) Announces Completion Of Level 2 Security Acquisition

“Level 2's patented technology specializes in monitoring unauthorized

use and movement of firearms and other valuable mobile assets and is poised to broaden our market reach significantly,” said MetAlert CEO Patrick Bertagna in the press release.“While we expand our footprint in asset tracking, our mission remains unchanged: delivering unparalleled safety-oriented solutions. The potential here is monumental. Imagine a world where gun owners receive instant notifications of unauthorized use or movement of their firearm; this is a transformative step in gun safety. We are really excited about all the different channels and opportunities this could open up for us, as there are millions of guns and valuable mobile assets that constantly need to be monitored. . . . By tapping into a vast new market, this acquisition signifies a strategic investment in bolstering our short- and long-term growth strategy and will broadly expand our reach into the arena of nonhuman asset tracking. This transaction represents a convergence of our core mission of delivering life-saving technology with a sharp foon sustainable, long-term subscription-based revenue growth.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

MetAlert Inc.

MetAlert and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing and licensing products, services and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health-data collection and monitoring business. With more than 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer's, dementia and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world's population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. The company utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low-power consumption GPS, cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real-time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole(R) - think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible, wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert's subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers around the globe with subscribers in more than 40 countries ; the company is also a U.S. military government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes and consumers. For more information about this company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MLRT are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:



InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



InvestorWire is powered by

IBN