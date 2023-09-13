Investornewsbreaks Aqualab Marks Pivotal Moment With Rebranding, Strategic Reorganization

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) METER Food today announced its rebranding as Aqualab . The rebranding by the acclaimed pioneer in water activity and moisture content measurement solutions for food and pharma companies marks a pivotal moment in its trajectory. The transformation is part of a strategic reorganization by METER Group, which has consolidated its food-tech and agritech entities under a new holding company, Addium. The transition empowers Aqualab, along with sister companies POMETA and AROYA , to continue rapid expansion while bolstering an overall foon data intelligence, science, software and sensors.“Aqualab's journey has been a testament to our dedication to innovation and precision in food production,” said Takuya Ohki, EVP of Aqualab.“This synergy extends our ability to bring positive change to food production, pharma and related industries.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Aqualab
Aqualab, formerly known as METER Food, is a pioneering technology company dedicated to transforming the food industry through science-driven solutions. With a legacy spanning three decades, Aqualab's foon measuring water activity and moisture content empowers food production companies to optimize processes, elevate product quality, reduce costs, and extend shelf-life. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, advanced algorithms and a commitment to innovation, Aqualab leads the way in reshaping the future of food production. For more information about the company, visit .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN13092023000224011066ID1107062106
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.