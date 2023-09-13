(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Launches New "TEJ35GAM" Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Units

-- Joining Earlier TE20/30 Series and TEJ35AM Lineups --

- Adoption of plug-in hybrid system enables cargo room temperature to be maintained during parking and idling

- Heat-pump system enables simultane heating andoling operations; multi-system answers need for simultane transport of products requiring multiple temperatures



TOKYO, Sep 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Intries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Intries (MHI) Group, has launchedles in the domestic market of the TEJ35GAM, an electric-driven transport refrigeration unit excively for small and mid-size trucks. Ryojuldchain., Ltd. (RCC), thepany's'prehensiveles and service arm for truck and trailer refrigeration units in Japan, will be in charge of the new product'sles. The TEJ35GAM joins the already available TE20/30 series, refrigeration units for plug-in hybrid transport, and the TEJ35AM, an electric-driven transport refrigeration unit with heat-pump heating system for EV trucks. The TE20/30 series has received two notable awards: the "Agency for Natural Resources and Energymissioner's Award (Transportation Field)" in 2019, and the "Technology Award" from the Japan Society of Refrigerating and Airnditioning Engineers (JS) in 2021.





TEJ35GAM Electric-Driven Transport Refrigeration Unit

The new TEJ35GAM features a plug-in hybrid systembining amercial plug-in power source and a power source dedicated to the refrigerator. The system can automatically switch between plug-in charging and battery operation charged while running, depending on the sta of vehicle operation (idling, running, etc.). Additionally, the system automatically switches to one of three modes (powerve, high efficiency, full capacity) depending on the refrigerator battery's remaining charge volume and the cargo room temperature. Bece operation of the refrigeratorntinues even while the vehicle is parked or idling, the driver can fo on driving and delivery without having to operate the refrigerator, and outstanding cargo temperaturentrol is achieved.The TEJ35GAM also adopts heat-pump heating, in which ambient heat ised for heating operation, and a multi-system that enables multiple temperature settings appropriate to the specific cargo volume or type. Together these features enable simultaneoling and heating of two cargo rooms, a capability not possible with anventional hot-gas heating system. The result is stable temperature maintenance throughout all four seasons:oling of both cargo rooms in summer, powerful heat-pump heating of both cargo rooms in winter, and simultane independentoling and heating of the two cargo rooms in spring and autumn. For the greater part of the year - the only exception being summer, when heating is noted - heat-pump heating also results in highly efficient operation with an excellentP*.In the years ahead, MHI Thermal Systems willntinue foing on the development of technologies and products that willntribute to reducing2 emissions andving energy by taking advantage of advances in electric-driven transport refrigerator inverterntrol, heat-pump systems, multi-systems, etc. Through such new developments, thepany will address distribution intry issues relating to workstyle reform, transport efficiency enhancement and environmental performance, to realizefe and secure food transport.efficient of Performance P) is an indicator of the degree of efficiency that can be realized froming one kilowatt of electricity. Larger values indicate greater energy efficiency. For refrigeration systems,P is the rated refrigeration capacity (kW) divided by electricitynsumption (kW).About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Intries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading intrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, intrial machinery,rospace and defense. MHI Groupbines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure afer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.