Closed Due To Past War, 26 Schools Reopen In Farah

Maulvi Akhtar Mohammad Zayam, Farah education director, told Pajhwok Afghan News these schools previously existed in the framework of the education department, but teachers did not attend their job due corruption and nepotism in the previgovernment.

He said now all the teachers had returned to their job. He said 18 of the schools were reopened in Bakwa, four Bala Balok, one in Pashtakoh districts and three in Farah City.

He added with activation of these schools, about 4,000 children resumed their education.

Zayam said earlier Farah schools needed 1,000 teachers, but now this problem had been solved and all schools had enough teachers.

On the other hand, local people are happy about the reopening of the schools, but they say some schools have no buildings that should be built.

Abdul Ghani, a resident of Bala Balak village in Bakwa district, said he was happy that 18 schools in their district were reopened, but the existing number of schools in the large district was not enough.

He asked the provincial Department of Education to carry out a survey and open new schools as needed.

Haji Sakhi Jan Jamali, a tribal elder of the district, says Bakwa was a large district, but only one school had building and the rest either operated in tents or in rented houses.

He said weather in Bakwa was hot and it was difficult for children to study in the tents in summer and sometimes children fell sick.

He asked the government especially the Department of Education to construct buildings for all schools in the district.

Farah education director also confirmed some schools in the province were without buildings, but said efforts were under way to solve the problem.

The new academic year started in warm provinces on September 8.

