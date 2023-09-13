Skale, A Decentralized Network, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange







What is SKALE and How Does it Work?

Aiming at resolving the technical scalability, user experience, and cost issues affiliated with decentralized networks such as Ethereum, SKALE proposes a decentralized, configurable network of on-demand blockchains. They support high-throughput, low-cost, and low-latency transactions enabled by storage capabilities and advanced analytics. Additionally, SKALE proposes messaging protocols that enable participants to communicate between these disparate systems.

This system aims to provide Ethereum-as-a-Service to developers by offering a gasless subscription-based decentralized network for the provisioning and deployment of high-throughput, EVM-compatible, storage-enabled, provably secure byzantine fault-tolerant blockchains.

In addition, SKALE is designed to bring application-specific architecture to developers, resulting in enhanced configurability and modularity.

SKALE Token

The SKALE token is a hybrid utility token that represents the right to work in the network as a validator, stake as a delegator, or access a share of its resources by deploying and renting an Elastic Sidechain for a period of time as a developer.

Users pay SKALE in a subscription model to rent these resources (computation, storage, bandwidth) for a predetermined amount of time in the form of an Elastic Sidechain. Validators stake SKALE into the network and then gain the right to run nodes and earn both fees and tokens via inflation. Delegators may delegate their tokens to validators and earn rewards.

The Total supply of SKL tokens at the Network launch is 4,140,000,000. The Network has a Max Supply of 7,000,000,000 tokens. Among them, 34.3% are allocated to the Validator Community and Ecosystem; 25-28% are allocated to Network Supporters who purchase tokens prior to Network Launch; 7.7% are dedicated to support Protocol Development; 20% allocated to Network Creators and Builders; 10% allocated to N.O.D.E. Foundation.

About SKALE (SKL)

SKALE is the world's fastest blockchain, designed for fast, secure, user-centric Ethereum scaling. SKALE chains offer zero gas fees to end-users and have advanced features such as on-chain file storage, interchain messaging, zero-cost minting, ML/AI smart contracts, and enhanced security features. For more information, please visit the official website .