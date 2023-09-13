Kodaca Holds Onam Celebration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kodaca, ( Kottayam District Arts and Cultural Association ) celebrated Onam with variprogrammes at Ashoka Hall of Indian Cultural Centre .The event included a number of cultural programmes and other activities. At the event, Kodaca members were enrolled in the insurance programme by Indian Community Benevolent Forum. The event also honoured Steeson Mathew, a member of the organisation who won a gold medal at Asian Senior Athletic Meet.
