'Shop To Win' Campaign At Abu Sidra Mall From Thursday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Abu Sidra Mall, is initiating a 'Shop to Win' campaign from September 14, 2023, until January 30, 2024, offering shoppers with the opportunity to enter a raffle for a chance to win two 2023 model Land Cruiser GXR vehicles.
To partake in this campaign, shoppers simply need to make a minimum purchase of QR50 at any of the participating stores within the mall, a statement said on Wednesday.
Upon presenting their receipts, they will receive a raffle coupon from the customer service counter. The raffle draw for this campaign is scheduled for January 31, 2024.
Harun Kadri, leasing & mall manager at Abu Sidra Mall, expressed his enthusiasm for this campaign, stating: "We cherish our shoppers and wanted to express our gratitude in a truly remarkable way. The Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon of luxury and exploration, and we're excited to make two of our esteemed shoppers proud owners."
Abu Sidra Mall is the latest addition to the retail landscape of Qatar, offering a wide range of international and local brands, dining options, entertainment, and a comfortable shopping environment for the whole family.
LuLu Hypermarket has a presence in Abu Sidra Mall with the largest store in the region. Popular brands such as Lifestyle, Splash, Babyshop, Homebox, and Daiso Japan, as well as KFC, McDonald's, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, Gazebo, Rasasi, Cheval, Broche & Baguette, LariChocolates and an array of restaurants and entertainment options have opened their unique stores in Abu Sidra Mall.
Customers can amplify their benefits by utilizing the Lulu-Doha Bank Credit Card, allowing for additional savings on their purchases. Abu Sidra Mall is part of Abu Sidra City, being developed by Mohamed Bin Hamad Holding Group (MBHH) as a suburban-style, mixed-use project that aims to create a vibrant living and working community in a meticulously maintained environment, the statement added.
