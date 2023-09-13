Indian Nurses Celebrate Onam

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Indian nurses at the Women's and Wellness Research Center of Hamad Medical Corporation celebrated Onam with variprogrammes. Tilted 'Onanilav', the event was attended by a large number of people. Malayalam playback and Mappilapatu singer, Kannur Sherif inaugurated the programme by rendering a song written and composed by him about the selfless services of nurses. Overseas Indian Cultural Congress committee member John Gilbert and Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre vice president Mohammed Eawere among who spoke. The event concluded with a traditional onasadhya and a number of cultural performances and games.
