Cmc Aims To Improve Relations With Government Departments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Central Municipal Council (CMC) in its 7th round aims to strengthen its relationships with all government service departments to establish new channels of communication and respond to the demands of the residents of all constituencies by implementing the requests and suggestions submitted by CMC members on their behalf, chairman Mohamed bin Ali al-Azbah told local Arabic daily Arrayah.
"The priorities of the agenda during the upcoming CMC round will be received from the members, whom we trust completely, given the enthusiasm and renewed ambitions we have seen in them. In turn, the council's presidency will exert every effort to achieve these aspirations and wishes, aiming for the development and improvement of the different areas across the country and providing a decent standard of living for citizens.
"There are plans to enhance communication between the CMC members and the residents of their constituencies. The council's presidency will work in collaboration with the members, utilising their expertise and capabilities, besides the assistance of varicouncil departments that are currently being formed."
Regarding the needs of the constituencies, he said that the council's presidency is in the process of reviewing all the election programmes submitted by the members during their election campaigns. These programmes will be revised and analysed to ensure that all available means are used to implement them.
The CMC presidency is also working on forming specialised council committees as stipulated in the regulations and laws. Further, he stressed that there are strategic plans and ideas that the council will implement once its departments and committees are formed in the coming weeks.
