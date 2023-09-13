Vodafone Qatar To Open Pre-Orders For New Iphone 15 Line-Up On Friday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Vodafone Qatar will open pre-orders for new IPhone 15 line-up tomorrow (Friday), a statement said. Customers will be able to pre-order beginning September 15, 2023, at 3pm, with availability on September 22, 2023.
"iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pcomes with a gorgenew design and a powerful 48MP main camera with a new 2x telephoto option, A16 Bionic chip, and USB-C, as well as iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's lightest Pro models ever, with a strong and lightweight titanium design, powerful camera upgrades, including a more advanced 48MP main camera system, A17 Pro, and USB-C," it was explained.
For complete pricing and availability details, visit Customers may also visit select retail stores to pre-order their iPhone 15 at Villaggio, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome and Landmark malls.
