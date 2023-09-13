New Report Explores Viable Strategies To Decarbonize The Gas Distribution Industry

Decarbonizing U.S. Gas Distribution: An Investor Guide provides insight into the diverse decarbonization options that can be deployed to viably reduce the industry's greenhouse gas emissions. The report also underscores the financial importance of decarbonization in the utility sector, citing the substantial investor-owned assets totaling $379 billion in the gas distribution industry. By embracing decarbonization, utility companies can both mitigate financial risks and tap into substantial financial opportunities while ensuring energy remains reliable and cost-competitive for consumers. With major technological improvements across the industry and new investment spurred by the historic Inflation Reduction Act, the time is ripe for the industry to achieve a cleaner, more efficient, and equitable energy future.

The report's key findings offer a clear roadmap for the industry's transition:



Electrification presents compelling growth opportunities for both electric-only and dual-fuel service territories. It opens avenues for deploying capital in generation, transmission, distribution, storage, and appliances.

Electrification and efficiency-centered pathways emerge as the most viable strategies to align with the 1.5°C target. These approaches often outperform low-carbon fuels and are already cost-competitive against unabated gas distribution.

While renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen-centric pathways have potential benefits, the evidence indicates they lack economic viability at the necessary scale to make substantial contributions toward 1.5°C alignment.

Deep hybrid electrification presents an effective interim solution, particularly in regions with harsh winter climates. This strategy harmonizes electric grid congestion, averting costly capacity upgrades and their related expenses. Decarbonization plans must prioritize economic justice and equity, ensuring customer access and affordability are central. This approach fosters an optimized system which can benefit customers, utilities, and investors alike.

According to the International Energy Agency, the building sector-which closely corresponds to the emissions reductions needed in the gas distribution industry-needs to see a significant reduction in global average end-use carbon dioxide emissions of 46% by 2030. Furthermore, global methane emissions also need to drop by 75% by 2030.

The gas distribution industry is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions-representing approximately 14% of total U.S. emissions. With its vast network of pipes delivering energy to both homes and businesses, it plays an essential role in the energy landscape.

Ceres is committed to decarbonizing the six highest-emitting sectors of the U.S. economy-including the electric and gas utility sector-through its Ambition 2030 initiative .

