Americares And Quest Diagnostics Expand Collaboration To Support Health Equity

Americares, the health-focused relief and development organization, and Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, will provide 10 clinics with no-cost diagnostic services for one year to help patients manage chronic disease.

Additionally, clinics in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston and Richmond, Va., will each receive a grant made possible by the Quest Diagnostics Foundation to implement or sustain telehealth services-increasing access to care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients. The grant is part of the Quest for Health Equity initiative, which provides resources, funding, testing services and education to address health disparities in underserved communities across the U.S. More than 11,000 patients across the four clinics are expected to benefit over the next year from the expanded collaboration.

“Free and charitable clinics, which are a critical safetyin communities all across America, often rely on donations and need support to provide patients with essential health services,” said Americares Vice President of U.S. Programs Saqi Maleque Cho.“Telehealth is especially important for free clinic patients as it allows them the flexibility to see their health care provider without leaving work and losing income.”

Americares has been advancing health equity by improving access to health for people affected by poverty or disaster since 1979. In the U.S., Americares supports a network of nearly 1,000 health centers-over 500 of which are free and charitable clinics. Americares provides partner health facilities serving low-income and uninsured patients the resources they need to provide accessible health services and support equitable health outcomes. Resources include medicine and medical supplies, education, operational support, funding, training and innovations in health care delivery.

Quest Diagnostics is a longtime supporter of Americares and has provided donated testing services to the Americares Free Clinics in Connecticut since 1994. This grant, from the Quest Diagnostics Foundation, will build on the relationship with Americares and the no-cost testing services provided by Quest Diagnostics.

"Diagnostic screening services are critical for understanding the full picture of a person's health,” said Quest for Health Equity Senior Director and Leader Michael Floyd.“Through our work with Americares, we are able to provide more access to testing services for people who need them, which we hope will provide better health outcomes.”

The following clinics will be provided with diagnostic services for all patients at no cost for one year:



Christ Clinic – Katy, Texas

Community Health Services of Union County – Monroe, N.C.

Hope Clinic of McKinney – McKinney, Texas

Lake County Free Clinic – Painesville, Ohio

Mission Lexington, Inc. dba Mission Health Lexington – Lexington, Ky.

San FranciFree Clinic – San Franci

San José Clinic – Houston, Texas

Shepherds Clinic, Inc. – Baltimore, Md.

The Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington - Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic – Arlington, Va. Universal Heritage Institute – Miami Gardens, Fla.

The following clinics will be provided with funding for telehealth services:



Community Health – Chicago

Health Brigade – Richmond, Va.

Shepherd's Clinic – Baltimore UHPhealth – Houston

The telehealth funding may be used to purchase equipment or subscriptions to telehealth platforms, as well as for technical support with implementation, policies and best practices.

“Our patients are working class individuals who fall in the health care gap meaning they do not qualify for government assistance, are not provided health care by their employer and cannot afford private health care. Without our San José Clinic, thousands of patients would have nowhere else to go,” said San José Clinic Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Adlia Ebeid.“For a physician, telling a patient we need to do a biopsy to rule out cancer is a very difficult conversation. Now imagine if the patient also had to take on the cost burden given their limited finances. Thanks to Quest and Americares, our patients won't have to make that decision.”

Clinics that provide services to non-English speaking populations and marginalized communities were given priority.

Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase accessibility, availability, affordability and acceptability of medicine and medical supplies; and improve and expand health services, prevent disease and promote good health. Since it was established more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided over $22 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

About Americares :

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that saves lives and improves health for people affected by poverty or disaster. Each year, Americares reaches 85 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies, and emergency aid. Americares is one of the world's leading nonprofit providers of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. Learn more at .

About Quest for Health Equity

Quest for Health Equity is an initiative of Quest Diagnostics and the Quest Diagnostics Foundation focused on providing resources, funding, testing services and education to address health disparities in underserved communities across the U.S. Learn more at .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jacqueline Serna, Americares: (203) 379-7966



Jillian Flanagan, Quest Diagnostics: (973) 520-2800



###