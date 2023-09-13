Shareholder Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of At&T Inc. - T

The investigation concerns whether AT&T and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On July 9, 2023, the Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that more than 2,000 abandoned lead cables, previously used by AT&T and other telecommunication companies, were degrading and leaching into soil and groundwater, posing a significant public health risk.

In a related article, the Wall Street Journal estimated that cleanup costs could run into the tens of billions of dollars.



Following publication of these articles, analysts downgraded AT&T and other telecommunication company stocks.

AT&T's stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 6.69%, to close at $13.53 per share on July 17, 2023.

