Fedex And St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Celebrating 11Th Purple Eagle Honoree

This year's honoree is seven-year-old St. Jude patient Olivia. Soon after her birth, her parents noticed several spots of brown pigmentation on her body. At her six-month checkup, the doctor let her parents know that these spots, called café au lait spots, were signs of a genetic condition called neurofibromatosis. Genetic testing later confirmed the diagnosis. In October of 2021, not long after her family moved to Memphis for her dad's new job at FedEx, she began having seizures. An MRI revealed a grape-sized tumor on her optic nerve, and she was referred to St. Jude Children's Hospital for ongoing care. She continues to see a St. Jude ophthalmologist every three months, while taking medication that has allowed her to remain seizure-free.

Olivia's father, Roman, was surprised when his boss unexpectedly called him in for an in-person meeting, Roman entered the meeting room, not knowing what to expect, and encountered a host of FedEx leadership. They were there to inform him that the 2023 Purple Eagle naming ceremony would be held in honor of Olivia. Roman had donated to St. Jude in the past, never imagining his family would one day be utilizing the hospital's services.

The Purple Eagle program at FedEx began in 2012, when Bill West Jr., vice president of supplemental aircraft operations, wanted to find a way to recognize the work being done at Memphis-based St. Jude and the idea to name a plane in the FedEx trunk fleet for the child or grandchild of a FedEx employee who is also a St. Jude patient was born. Except for the COVID-19 restricted summer of 2020, the program has honored a pediatric cancer patient every summer since.

“The only named feeder planes in our supplemental fleet are the ones that are part of the Purple Eagle program,” said West.“These planes are special and helpspread the word about the amazing work being done by St. Jude.”

Olivia's plane, like its ten predecessors, will sport her name under the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo for the duration of the Cessna Caravan's time in service as part of the FedEx Express supplemental aircraft fleet. There are over 280 feeder turboprop airplanes in the supplemental fleet.

“We are so grateful to FedEx and the Purple Eagle program for offering such a unique way to honor St. Jude patients – a truly memorable experience for the entire family,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.“The care and treatment developed at St. Jude is made possible because of generpartners like FedEx whose dedication to this mission helps make a difference for the more than 400,000 kids around the world who will get cancer each year.”

11 Years of Purple Eagle Honorees