(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT NO . 24 2
13 September 2023
Guidance for the 2023/24 financial year
ChemoMetec has today approved the annual report for 2022/23, including the guidance for 2023/24, which is considered inside information.
For 2023/24, ChemoMetec expects revenue in the range of DKK 400-435 million (2022/23: DKK 442.3 million) and EBITDA in the range of DKK 200-220 (2022/23: DKK 251.0 million).
The annual report for 2022/23, which is released along with this announcement, sets out the underlying assumptions applied in the preparation of the guidance for 2023/24.
Additional information
RasKofoed, CEO
Tel.: (+45) 26 72 68 19
Niels Høy Nielsen, CFO
Tel.: (+45) 25 51 87 24
About ChemoMetec A/S
ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.
ChemoMetec's instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec's customers include some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis, Novo Nordisk, H. Lundbeck, Merck, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107062034
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.