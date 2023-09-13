400% Increase In Ai Generated Amazon Reviews Since The Launch Of Chatgpt, New Study By Originality.Ai Finds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
AI Usage in Amazon Reviews
Originality.AI looked at 2000 Amazon product reviews to answer the question: 'Did an AI write that review?' Would it make a difference to your purchasing decisions if you knew that the persuasive reviews you were reading were actually AI Generated?” - Jonathan Gillham, CEOCOLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- There has been a 400% increase in AI Generated Amazon Review since the launch of ChatGPT, according to a new study by Originality.AI .
Originality.AI is the most accurate AI content detector to analyze text data for the likelihood that AI was used to generate content, and returns a probability score of 0 to 1. They analyzed 2000 Amazon product reviews and found that:
There was a 400% increase in AI generated reviews since the launch of Chat GPT: Trend analysis of the dataset indicates that on average, the number of product reviews that were AI generated has increased by approximately 400%. There are no signs of slowing down.
Extreme reviews are 1.3 times more likely to be AI generated: Extreme Reviews are the 1 star or 5 star ratings who either love or hate a product and want everyone to know. According to Originality.AI's findings, AI content is approximately 1.3 times more likely to be detected in Extreme reviews than Moderate reviews ( which are the 2, 3, and 4 star ratings).
Verified reviews are 1.4 times less likely to have AI Content: Analysis shows that Verified reviewers are roughly 1.4 times less likely to be AI generated than non-verified reviewers.
Users Intuitively Find AI Generated Reviews Less Helpful: It appears that people are more likely to be instinctively biased against AI content. Or to be precise, there is -0.06 correlation on average between standardized helpfulness and likelihood of AI Content.
