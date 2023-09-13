Mint Explainer: Nipah Virus Returns To Kerala. What You Need To Know?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Kerala is witnessing yet another outbreak of Nipah vi(NiV) which has claimed two lives so far this year, prompting the central government to intensify surveillance on bats, and deploy a five-member health ministry team to support state authorities. Four samples are being tested for the viat the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and genome sequencing is in progress to identify the strain involved.Mint takes a closer look at the outbreak.What is the Nipah virus?Nipah viis a high-risk pathogen first identified during a 1998 encephalitis outbreak among pig farmers in Perak, Malaysia. The vihas since been reported in countries including Singapore, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and India. Within India, outbreaks have occurred in the geographically distant states of West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border, and Kerala in the south. The viis notorifor its high fatality rate, as evidenced in outbreaks in Siliguri (2001), Nadia (2007), and Kozhikode, Kerala (2018).Transmission and symptomsIn India, the Nipah vihas been linked to Pterobats, which are considered a potential source of human infection. Symptoms range from moderate to high fever, headaches, vomiting, muscle pain, coughing, and severe respiratory issues. Neurological symptoms can include altered awareness and seizures. Transmission to humans generally occurs through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs, or other infected individuals.India impactCurrently, Kozhikode in Kerala is the epicenter of the outbreak. Local authorities have declared seven areas - Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara - as containment zones and imposed travel restrictions. Residents in these zones have been advised to adhere to preventive measures such as wearing masks, using sanitizers, and practicing social distancing.Government responseThe central government has rushed a team of five experts to monitor the situation in Kerala. The state government has been conducting rigorsurveillance and contact tracing, maintaining containment zones, and providing medical aid to those infected. Scientists from NIV, Pune, are also conducting bat surveys as part of the ongoing efforts.Treatment and preventionAs of now, there are no specific treatments or vaccines for the Nipah virus. Given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines, experts recommend focussing on containment measures. Strict isolation protocols, rigorbio-risk mitigation, and strict hospital infection control measures are advised. Enhanced use of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers is crucial for risk mitigation. Effective monitoring of close contacts and suspected NiV cases can assist in early diagnosis and isolation, helping to prevent further transmission.
