Avasa Raises $1.55M In Oversubscribed Funding Round With Innovative Implantable Devices

"We innovate at the intersection of medicine, design, and engineering to improve health outcomes for people."

Dr. Nandoun Abeysekera is CEO and Founder of Avasa.

"We are thrilled to receive overwhelming support from both new and existing investors. With these additional resources we can accelerate our go-to-market efforts. We have hired a top-tier quality assurance manager, launched the second phase of our market validation survey to support our Series A raise, are finalizing product development, scaling up manufacturing, and collecting data from our animal trials ahead of ourFDA 510K submission in early 2025. In the next year, we aim to set up relationships with preferred distributors for themarket," says Dr.

Nandoun Abeysekera, CEO and Founder of Avasa.

The high interest in capital support affirms the investment community's confidence in Avasa's scientific approach to transforming procedures in reconnecting veins and arteries in reconstructive microsurgery. "Currently, surgeons face the challenge of tediously hand-sewing micro arteries to re-establish blood flow to transplanted tissues. This manual method is not only intricate and risk-laden, but also consumes 40-60 minutes for just one arterial connection. Our innovative implant makes microvascular surgery quicker and safer. We are empowering surgeons to securely and efficiently link microvascular arteries in under 10 minutes, positioningas the next standard of care," says Dr. Abeysekera.

Jacques Richter, Associate Investment Director, New Zealand Growth Capital Partner adds, "we are excited to join

Nandoun and the Avteam on their journey to change reconstructive microsurgery. Throughout our due diligence process, we were impressed by Nandoun's deep understanding and personal connection to the problem being solved. This is

evidenced in the elegant coupler design that the Avteam has developed which provides clear value to surgeons."

In the future, Dr. Abeysekera expects the scope of Avasa's device to expand to other surgical fields such as organ transplants, cardiothoracic surgery and vascular surgery. "We want to keep innovating at the intersection of medicine, design, and engineering to improve health outcomes for people," says Dr. Abeysekera.

About Av

Avis a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing surgical procedures through innovative implantable devices. Avasa's mission is to transform reconstructive microsurgery and help patients who've suffered debilitating disease and deformity.

