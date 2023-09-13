Lbx Food Robotics Announces Full Ul And Csa Certification For Bake Xpress

“Our foon quality setsapart, from the high-end foods Bake Xpress delivers down to the components we designed into our machine. This has been true since our initial design phase and is well-validated by the four years that Bake Xpress machines have been in continuoperation,” said Benoit Herve, Founder and CEO of LBX Food Robotics.“Receiving UL and certification is an important milestone for LBX that will allowto serve thousands of new high-volume locations.” Mr. Herve added that the company also is anticipating full CE certification for European markets this month, as required for all electronic equipment deployed within the European Union.

The smart oven inside Bake Xpress uses a combination of infrared, convection, and microwave to bake a full menu of meals, pastries and hearty snacks on demand. Because Bake Xpress actually bakes food, it is uniquely able to deliver restaurant-quality results such as pizza with crispy crusts and even heating and browning, pastries, pasta, sandwiches and more. LBX customers can choose to fully customize the machine and menu to extend their brand, leverage existing contracts and optimize the end user experience.



About LBX Food Robotics

LBX Food Robotics is revolutionizing the food service industry with Bake Xpress, a ground-breaking robotic hot food vending kiosk that custom bakes a full menu of meals and pastries on demand. Bake Xpress combines robotic, AI, sensor, wireless, and software technologies with infrared, convection, and microwave heating to deliver the highest quality results and most flexibility on the market. With a customizable menu ranging from croissants and muffins to pasta, pizza, pastries, gourmet sandwiches and refrigerated foods like salads, Bake Xpress provides 24/7 access to the convenient, healthy food consumers demand and is a significant upgrade to traditional vending options. LBX was founded in 2015 as Le Bread Xpress and has installed UL- and CSA-certified Bake Xpress kiosks in universities, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, airports, factories and office parks world-wide, with machines in continuoperation since 2019. For more information, please visit .

