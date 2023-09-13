Mesa Laboratories, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter Results On November 6, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLaboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Monday, November 6, 2023.
About MLaboratories, Inc.
Mis a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Moffers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Clinical Genomics, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.
For more information about the Company, please visit our website at .
