Cdfl Architects + Engineers, Pa Celebrates 3 Years Of Design Excellence In Birmingham, Alabama

CDFL Celebrates 3 Years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CDFL Architects + Engineers, a leading architectural and engineering firm, is proud to announce the celebration of its 3-year anniversary in Birmingham, Alabama. Over the past three years, CDFL has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovative design, sustainable solutions, and community engagement, contributing to the vibrant architectural landscape of the Magic City and the State of Alabama.

Since its establishment in Birmingham, CDFL has achieved significant milestones and garnered recognition for its contributions not only to the city's architectural development but also throughout the state of Alabama. CDFL's unwavering dedication to excellence has allowed the firm to partner with numerclients across varisectors, delivering successful projects that have positively impacted Birmingham's and Alabama's built environment.“I want to emphasize how deeply we value the long-standing relationships with our clients, trusted consultants, and our community,” said David Burnet, Vice President of the Birmingham Office.“These partnerships have been the bedrock of our success, and they continue to inspire and motivateas we move forward.”

This significant anniversary marks not only a milestone in CDFL's history but also a celebration of achievement and collaboration.“As we commemorate this special day, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the remarkable accomplishments we've created together with our clients, partners, and the community,” said Newell Watkins, President.“We take immense pride in its contributions to Alabama's growth and development.”

Among the many projects that stand as symbols of its commitment to excellence, a few of CDFL's notable projects include Hancock Whitney Stadium at The University of South Alabama, Samford Stadium – Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, Auburn University, Redstone Arsenal, Rotary Wing Center Headquarters and Hangar Facility in Huntsville, and the Trustmark Bank projects located in Shipt Tower.“These projects represent just a fraction of the impactful work we've undertaken in Alabama,” continued Watkins.“They stand as testaments to our commitment to architectural excellence and our dedication to our client's success.”

The firm looks forward to expanding its Birmingham office and the growth and prosperity of the entire state of Alabama and the Southeast. CDFL expresses its gratitude to clients, employees, partners, and the Birmingham community for their unwavering support over the past three years. For additional information, visit our website at cdfland followon Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @CDFLPlus.

About CDFL Architects + Engineers P.A.

CDFL Architects + Engineers has a history of building spaces and relationships that stand the test of time. With offices located in Jackson, MS, and Birmingham, AL, our unique collaborative approach brings together a wide range of talents on every project. Throughout our 60+ year history, CDFL has celebrated ideas and the way an integrated team can inspire each other to reach new heights. We have proven our expertise in delivering projects that are both aesthetically striking and financially responsible. No wonder so many of our clients return to work withagain and again. When our talents come together around a client's needs, there is nothing we can't achieve.

