G20 Summit: Pm Kishida Claims He Secured Understanding Of International Leaders On Fukushima Water Release

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

