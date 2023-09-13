Wednesday, 13 September 2023 09:40 GMT

Boussard And Gavaudan Holding Limited (Eur) - Final Nav


9/13/2023 1:16:53 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 31/08/2023.

Final NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Final NAV € 26.7978 £ 23.8059
Final MTD return 1.72 % 1.86 %
Final YTD return -3.50 % -2.54 %
Final ITD return 167.98 % 138.06 %

NAV and returns are calculatedof management and performance fees

MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107061892

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search