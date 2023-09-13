(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Millcreek Meadows Unveils a Promising Future for a Cherished Equestrian Hub. Brighton Meadows is now Millcreek Meadows, a therapeutic space. Our mission is to provide a secure and nurturing environment that empowers individuals to surmount life's challenges.” - Ryan WaltonMILLCREEK, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a remarkable metamorphosis, the beloved Brighton Meadows Equestrian Center has changed hands and is now reborn as Millcreek Meadows. This transition marks a pivotal moment in the life of this cherished institution. Brighton Meadows Equestrian Center, renowned for its dedication to nurturing young equestrians, has made the poignant decision to close its doors for good. Yet, from this closure springs forth a fresh era and an expansive vision embodied by Millcreek Meadows. Under the passionate stewardship of Jessica Jo Stenquist and Ryan Walton, this rejuvenated establishment is shifting its fofrom traditional horsemanship to the practice of nature and equine-based therapy, catering to individuals, families, and couples in search of healing, growth, and transformation.
Jessica Jo Stenquist and Ryan Walton, the new proprietors of Millcreek Meadows, bring an unwavering commitment to holistic well-being and a profound belief in the therapeutic potential of nature and animals. Their vision revolves around crafting a haven where people can discover solace, forge meaningful connections, and embark on a journey toward enhanced mental and emotional wellness.
"Millcreek Meadows signifies not merely a name change but a rejuvenated commitment to our community," affirms Jessica Jo Stenquist, the visionary founder. "We aspire to mold this space into a sanctuary where individuals and families can congregate, embracing the remarkable healing capacity of nature and animal-assisted therapy."
Co-founder Ryan Walton concurs, stating, "Our mission is to provide a secure and nurturing environment that empowers individuals to surmount life's challenges. We are thrilled to harmonize the natural splendor of this setting with the wisdom and grace of our equine partners."
Millcreek Meadows will offer a comprehensive spectrum of therapeutic programs, meticulously tailored to address the distinctive needs of each participant. Ranging from equine-assisted therapy to nature-based counseling for couples, the center will deliver a diverse range of experiences designed to foster personal growth, recovery, and transformation.
This transformation from Brighton Meadows Equestrian Center to Millcreek Meadows reflects a commitment to the well-being of the local community and a profound desire to introduce new, innovative services that harmonize with the ever-evolving needs of individuals and families.
For further insights into Millcreek Meadows and the transformative journeys it offers, please visit millcreekmeadows.org.
