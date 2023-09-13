Porch Group, Inc. Investors Should Contact Robbins Llp For Information About Our Investigation Of Prch

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) to determine whether certain Porch Group officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders by engaging in a conflicted SPAC process. In December 2020, special purpose acquisition company PropTech Acquisition Corp. (PTAC) completed a business combination with Porch.com, after which the Company proceeded to operate as Porch Group, Inc. At its height, Porch Group shares traded over $27.00 per share. Today, the shares trade under $1.00.

What Now: Porch Group, Inc. shareholders have legal options. If you owned shares of PropTech Acquisition Corp. at the time of the business combination and have incurred significant loss in the stock, contactfor more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contactto learn more:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

(800) 350-6003



Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP : Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Porch Group, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.