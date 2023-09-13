Stork Club Announces Partnership With Nevada Fertility Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building benefits solution, today announced its partnership with Nevada Fertility Center , the leading fertility center in the Vegas Market.

Approximately 6.1 million women in the United States

face challenges in conceiving or maintaining pregnancy, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These difficulties can result in variphysical, emotional and financial obstacles.

"For the past 25 years, it has been my privilege to accompany couples on their remarkable journey toward parenthood," said Dr. Russell Foulk, lead physician at Nevada Fertility Center. "While infertility may present overwhelming challenges, with the unwavering support and utilization of advanced techniques, we can conquer these obstacles together. By partnering with Stork Club, we further our ability to make a positive impact, enablingto provide an even greater level of comprehensive care and support to our patients."

Stork Club is revolutionizing family healthcare, empowering individuals to plan their families according to their preferences. Through seamless integration into employers' health plan benefits, Stork Club offers comprehensive support and substantial reductions in maternity costs for employees, in addition to conventional employee insurance benefits. The partnership between Stork Club and Nevada Fertility Center arrives at a critical time in fertility healthcare, as escalating healthcare expenses and alarming rates of maternal mortality contribute to a pressing health and equity crisis. By welcoming Nevada Fertility Center into its Centers of Excellence network, Stork Club aims to make an unparalleled and far-reaching difference in the reproductive outcomes of Las Vegas' diverse population.

Patients of Nevada Fertility Center can benefit from virtual care, state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, recognition as a Center/Institute of Excellence by Optum and Aetna, as well as being members in good standing with SART. The services offered at Nevada Fertility Center's Las Vegas Clinic include IUI , IVF , Donor Egg , Gestational Surrogacy ,

LGBTQ Family Planning , Egg Freezing , Gender Selection

and Genetic Testing .

The team at Nevada Fertility Center includes:



Dr. Russell

Foulk, MD, HCLD, FACOG

Kimberly Carter, MS,

MSN, APRN, FNP-C

Shannon

McGrath, MSN, WHNP-BC Andrea Hill,

DNP, APRN, FNP-BC

"I am thrilled to announce the partnership between Stork Club and Nevada Fertility Center, which signifies a transformative milestone in fertility healthcare," said Stork Club founder and CEO Jeni Mayorskaya. "This collaboration marks a significant turning point for both Stork Club and Nevada Fertility Center, solidifying our commitment to revolutionize the future of fertility care and shape a better tomorrow for individuals and families across Las Vegas."

To learn more about Stork Club's clinically validated programs, visit .

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of Stork Club's recent partnership with Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility Center . This announcement marks another significant collaboration as Nevada Fertility Center joins the National Fertility Centers of Excellence Network.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception,

IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: .

About Nevada Fertility Center

Nevada Fertility Center is a leading reproductive care facility dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized fertility treatments. Utilizing cutting-edge ART protocols and ongoing breakthroughs, we strive to optimize our patients' chances of pregnancy. Our approach fosters a strong connection between patients and our highly dedicated staff. Our comprehensive range of services includes personalized

IVF and non-IVF treatment plans tailored to each individual's medical and family history. We offer varioptions such as Timed Intercourse, IUI, egg freezing, access to donor eggs, and genetic testing of embryos, supporting diverse paths to parenthood. To learn more visit:

