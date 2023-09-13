Regrow Ceo Anastasia Volkova Named To Time100 List Of The Next 100 Most Influential People In The World

Regrow Ag was selected as one of the 100 Most Influential Companies in 2023 by TIME in June. The company was recognized for its mission to decarbonize the plby working with food giants such as General Mills, Kellogg's, and Cargill to measure the carbon impacts of supplier farms and model new scenarios to incentivize growers to implement climate-positive practices. Developed under Dr. Volkova's leadership, Regrow monitors and analyzes more than 1.2 billion acres of crops, globally. The company's goal is to scale the adoption of resilient agriculture on every acre to ensure a climate-resilient food supply capable of sustainably feeding a global population of 10 billion people by 2050.

“By globally transitioning to resilient agriculture, the agrifood industry can shift from being a climate change contributor to a significant solutions provider,” said Volkova.“Resilient farming practices such as reduced tillage, precise use of crop inputs, and cover-cropping have the power to cut carbon emissions and pull existing carbon out of the atmosphere while improving soil health and biodiversity. This helps food producers adapt to the effects of climate change and build more stability in the global food system, which benefits all of us. I'm delighted to receive this recognition from TIME as we continue to accelerate the agriculture industry's transition to climate-positive.”

The full list and related tributes appear in the September 25, 2023 issue, which is available on newsstands starting Friday, September 15, 2023 and accessible now at time.com/next .

About Regrow

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today's leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Recently named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow's rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg's. With Regrow's Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains and protect operational integrity by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. Regrow earned the standing of No. 41 on Fast Company's list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and was named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at