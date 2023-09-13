(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OctoFuture Generations VCT plc
Director declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, OctoFuture Generations VCT plc ('the Company') announces that Joanna Santinon, Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc with effect from 12 September 2023.
