Director declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OctoFuture Generations VCT plc

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, OctoFuture Generations VCT plc ('the Company') announces that Joanna Santinon, Non-Executive Director and Audit Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc with effect from 12 September 2023.

