"If you are the CEO, you have to invest in the business of tomorrow. You have to care deeply about the business of tomorrow, and you have to figure out how to build a bridge to the business of tomorrow. And that is wicked hard."

– Stephen Miles

Culture is most often shaped and fortified on the margin, when leaders must make hard choices, says Stephen Miles, CEO of The Miles Group (TMG). Depending on what they can tolerate, their decisions will either result in a high-performing company culture or one that leads to high levels of conformity and stasis.

On this week's new C-Suite Intelligence

podcast episode, " The Dark Side of Company Culture: Stasis and Conformity ," Miles and Managing Director John Nasr discuss the criticality of a company's culture to its longevity and long-term success. They also explore the dark side of corporate culture – stagnation that can lead to an organization's irrelevance and decline.

"What gets in the way of a company's long-term high performance is this notion of short-term performance," says Miles. The company's "success leads to some level of hubris...then that leads you to take shortcuts, and to not challenge the staquo. This breeds a sense of complacency and mediocrity. And ultimately, that success diminishes over time."

It's all about learning it all, not knowing it all.

"In the process of becoming reliable, a company fortifies the culture around protecting the business of today," says Nasr. "That can cause stasis. People become more focused on activities and less focused on outcomes and results."

"If you are the CEO, you have to invest in the business of tomorrow," says Miles. "You have to care deeply about the business of tomorrow, and you have to figure out how to build a bridge to the business of tomorrow. And that is wicked hard."

"Part of being great at the people business is this ratio of developing people from within, being able to graft people from the outside, and being successful at both. We want that outside-in DNA to continue to infuse the organization" and create a culture with a strong backbone.

