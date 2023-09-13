Net Asset Values

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 13 September 2023
Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the“ Company ”)
(CRN: 06789187)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
UnauditedAsset Values
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unauditedAsset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2023 were as follows:
|
| Pence Per Share
|
| 30 June 2023
| Ventures Ordinary Share
| 55.1
| Healthcare Ordinary Share
| 57.1
| AIM Shares
| 99.9
| DSO D Share
| 2.5
| DP67 Ordinary Share
| 25.1
