Net Asset Values


Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc
(the“ Company ”)

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

UnauditedAsset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unauditedAsset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2023 were as follows:

Pence Per Share
30 June 2023
Ventures Ordinary Share 55.1
Healthcare Ordinary Share 57.1
AIM Shares 99.9
DSO D Share 2.5
DP67 Ordinary Share 25.1


