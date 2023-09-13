Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the unauditedAsset Values of its share classes, as at 30 June 2023 were as follows:

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.