Ibc 2023: Proto To Debut First Hologram Ai Bot For Enterprise

ProtoBot is included with the software in every Proto hologram device and is already being customized for clients in media, finance, telecommunications, education, healthcare and retail. ProtoGPT was developed in partnership with CodeBaby.

ProtoBot answering questions in the Proto M hologram device at Proto Studios in Los Angeles.

Watch Star Trek legend William Shatner talk to ProtoBot about ethics in AI in this unscripted encounter:

Proto is the patented creator of hologram devices and the platform that makes holoportation a reality. The Los Angeles-based company has been recognized as the original in the field by the Wall Street Journal and the BBC and won 4 innovation honors from CES.

In broadcasting, Proto has been used on air by America's Got Talent, Today, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CNBC, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, CBS Sports HQ, the Canada's Walk of Fame Awards, and most recently by Bigg Boss from India's giant Star Maa. Proto has also been featured in marketing events by Netflix, HBO Max, FITE and more.

Investors in Proto range from Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype), Mike Walsh (Uber) to future-minded celebrities like Paris Hilton , Howie Mandel , Lil Wayne, Quavo and Sean Combs . Clients include Accenture, Amazon, BT, Christie's, IBM, PwC, Siemens, Softbank, T-Mobile, Walmart, Virgin Media 02 and Verizon and Proto has done marketing events with all of the U.S. pro sports leagues and companies such as Adidas, H&M, Kia, and Nike.



Proto recently achieved SOC 2 Type II status, making it the only hologram company certified secure and private.

About Proto Inc.: Proto is the global creator, and leading provider, of the award winning and patented Proto OS and holographic communications platform. With 100s of Proto units permanently deployed globally, and with a growing live events, production, and rental division, Proto is beaming people, brands and digital assets worldwide. Proto has become the fastest growing communications and marketing solution in retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, education, financial services, tech and the arts. Proto is a 4X honoree at the CES Innovation awards and has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list two years in a row. Proto is a VC and mega-celebrity backed technology company based in Los Angeles with satellite showrooms and distributors in New York, Las Vegas, Nashville, Toronto, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Taipei, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Brisbane, Jakarta, and Seoul. More info at protohologram.





