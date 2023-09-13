Exor Press Release - Tender Offer Launch

Amsterdam, 13 September 2023

EXOR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A TENDER OFFER

TO REPURCHASE UP TO €750 MILLION IN ORDINARY SHARES

AS PART OF ITS NEW €1 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. ( “Exor” or the “Company” ) announces the launch of a tender offer to purchase ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each in the share capital of Exor N.V. (each an “Ordinary Share” , and together the “Ordinary Shares” ), executed via a reverse“Dutch auction”, for an aggregate consideration up to (and including) €750 million to Qualifying Shareholders (as defined below) (the “Tender Offer ” ).

The Tender Offer will be carried out as part of the up to (and including) €1 billion share buyback program approved by Exor's Board of Directors today and is announced together with its half-year 2023 results. The share buyback program is to be completed in the next 12 months. Exor's Board of Directors believes that the current value of Exor provides an attractive opportunity to invest in its own companies through buying back shares. The Tender Offer allows to acquire shares in a short time frame and undertake an effective and efficient share buyback program.

The Tender Offer will be conducted within the framework of the authorization of the Board of Directors to repurchase shares granted by the Exor annual general meeting of shareholders held on 31 May 2023 (the “AGM authorization” ). Exor plans to start the cancellation process of the purchased Ordinary Shares after the settlement of the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer will provide that the Company repurchases for cash up to (and including) €750 million in Ordinary Shares at a Strike Price (as defined below). Qualifying Shareholders (as defined below) will be able to select the price at which they wish to tender their Ordinary Shares in a price range extending, in 1% increments, from a discount of 3% up to a premium of 10% over the Reference VWAP (as defined below). The Tender Offer will open on 14 September 2023 and will end on 12 October 2023.

Exor's controlling shareholder Giovanni Agnelli B.V. has provided an irrevocable undertaking to participate in the Tender Offer by tendering a number of Ordinary Shares that is equal to an aggregate amount of up to (and including) €250 million divided by the Strike Price (as defined below), and to tender at the Reference VWAP (as defined below), with the objective of reducing itsdebt position.

Following the Tender Offer, Exor is planning to execute a share buyback program of Ordinary Shares on the Euronext Amsterdam from time to time up to (and including) the remainder of the announced €1 billion share buyback program, including any part of the up to (and including) €750 million not taken up in the Tender Offer.

An offer memorandum (the " Offer Memorandum ") containing the full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and instructions to Qualifying Shareholders (as defined below) on how to tender their Ordinary Shares should they wish to do so, has been made available on a dedicated part of the Company's website at ( ).

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the full text of the Offer Memorandum.

1 Key elements of the Tender Offer

Exor offers to repurchase up to (and including) €750 million in Ordinary Shares from Qualifying Shareholders (as defined below) (representing approximately 4.1 percent of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares in the share capital of Exor N.V. based on the closing price of Exor Ordinary Shares on 13 September 2023).

The Tender Offer is made to those shareholders to whom the Tender Offer can legally be made in accordance with the terms, conditions and restrictions set out under part 6 below and in part 3 of the Offer Memorandum (" Qualifying Shareholders ").

Under the Tender Offer, Qualifying Shareholders will be able to select the price at which they wish to tender their Ordinary Shares for purchase (such selected price, the“ Tender Price ”) within a range of prices which are based on and expressed by, a reference to the average market price at which Ordinary Shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam (the " Volume-Weighted Average Price " or " VWAP ") during the period from 09:00 CET on 14 September 2023 to 17:40 CET (inclusive) on 10 October 2023 (the“ Determination Period ”, and the VWAP during such period, the“ Reference VWAP ”).

Exor will announce the Reference VWAP by public announcement and on a dedicated Tender Offer webpage (see below under part 4) after markets close and on the last day of the Determination Period, being 10 October 2023.

Qualifying Shareholders will be able to select the price at which they wish to tender their Ordinary Shares at a price in a price range expressed by a discount of 3% over the Reference VWAP (the “Minimum Price” ) up to a premium of 10% over the Reference VWAP (the “Maximum Price” ) in 1% increments.

Pursuant to the Tender Offer, a single price per Ordinary Share will be paid in respect of all Ordinary Shares purchased by Exor (the "Strike Price" ). The Strike Price will be set after the closing of the Tender Offer Period (as defined below), once all of the tenders have been reviewed. The Strike price shall not exceed the Maximum Price or be lower than the Minimum Price and is subject to the Price Cap and Price Floor (both as defined below).

The Strike Price is subject to a price cap, being the lower of (i) EUR 89.71, representing 110 percent of the closing price of the Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam on the last trading day prior to announcement of the Tender Offer, or (ii) 110% of the highest closing price recorded for the Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam during the Determination Period, in accordance with the restrictions in the AGM authorization1 (the "Price Cap" ). Also in accordance with the AGM authorization, the Strike Price will in no event be less than the nominal value of the Ordinary Shares (the "Price Floor" ).

The Tender Offer will open at 9:00 CET on 14 September 2023 and will end at 17:40 CET on 12 October 2023 (the “Tender Offer Period” ). All validly tendered Ordinary Shares will be acquired by Exor against the Strike Price, on the terms and subject to the restrictions set out in the Offer Memorandum, including the allocation and scaling down mechanisms set out therein. Exor will announce the Strike Price, calculated in the manner described above, and the results of the Tender Offer by public announcement and on a dedicated Tender Offer webpage (see below under part 4) after markets close and no later than 9:00 CET on 13 October 2023. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected on 17 October 2023.

Exor shall not amend the terms of the Tender Offer at any time during the Tender Offer Period, including to change (a) the number of Ordinary Shares being sought in the Tender Offer or the maximum consideration payable in the Tender Offer, (b) the Tender Offer timetable, (c) the conditions precedent of the Tender Offer or (d) the mechanism for calculating the Strike Price. Exor shall not terminate the Tender Offer unless the Tender Offer conditions described in the Offer Memorandum have not been fulfilled on the settlement date. During the Tender Offer Period, Exor may come to possess material non-public information and may decide to delay public disclosure thereof in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

2 Reasons for the Tender Offer

Exor's Board of Directors believes that the current value of Exor provides an attractive opportunity to invest in its own companies through buying back shares.

The Tender Offer allows Exor to acquire shares in a short time frame and undertake an effective and cost-efficient share buyback.

3 Irrevocable Undertaking Giovanni Agnelli B.V.

Giovanni Agnelli B.V., the Exor majority shareholder (53.6% economic interest), has, pursuant to an irrevocable undertaking, committed to validly tender, or procure the valid tender of, a number of Ordinary Shares equal to an aggregate value of up to (and including) EUR 250 million divided by the Strike Price (representing, based on the closing price of Ordinary Shares on Euronext Amsterdam on 13 September 2023 (EUR 81.56), approximately 1.4% of the total number of Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding on the same date). Giovanni Agnelli B.V. has committed to tender at the Tender Price equal to the Reference VWAP. The Ordinary Shares validly tendered by Giovanni Agnelli B.V. pursuant to the irrevocable undertaking will be accepted and purchased by Exor on the terms and conditions, including the applicable allocation and scaling down mechanisms, as set out in the Offer Memorandum.

Giovanni Agnelli B.V. has undertaken to tender Ordinary Shares as described above with the objective of reducing itsdebt position.

Following advice from Exor's Audit Committee, the undertaking of Giovanni Agnelli B.V. in the Tender Offer, including the related acceptance and purchase by Exor, was approved by Exor's Board of Directors.

4 Further information

The Offer Memorandum, containing the full terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and instructions to Qualifying Shareholders on how to tender their Ordinary Shares should they wish to do so, has been made available on a dedicated part of the Company's website (see below).

Public announcements in connection with the Tender Offer will be made by press release and will be available on the dedicated tender offer website of the Company at

Qualifying Shareholders should consult their financial, tax and legal advisors before deciding whether to tender their Ordinary Shares or not.