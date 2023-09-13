Glenda Olmstead Of Glenda's Balanced Body To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

LAKE HAVASU CITY, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In the challenging times we live in most ofhave become highly anxious, super stressed, and feeling physically and mentally drained. Although it's normal to go through emotions like grief and anger, staying stuck in our misery and constantly being in a heightened state of stress poses many health risks not to mention keepsfrom living our best lives. The fact is, so many ofare carrying around past trauma and unprocessed emotions that can get trapped and lodged in our bodies. They live in our cells, our muscles, and our nervsystem creating imbalances so our bodies can't heal itself and function properly. Fortunately, there is a non-invasive holistic approach to healing without popping pills or going through major surgery. We can discover the secrets to a great life, through the miraculancient healing modalities serving as a long-lasting catalyst for significant sustainable transformation that is accessible to each and every one of us.

Glenda Olmstead is a highly sought after Emotion Code and Body Code practitioner. Glenda has a BS in Sports Science and is Certified Personal Trainer through the Cooper Aerobic Institute in Austin, TX. She is also certified as a biomechanics trainer by the Justin Price institute.

Based on the fact that everything is energy, the Emotion and Body Code balances in these different aspects: emotional, energetic, nutritional, structural, pathogens and toxicity. Anything that is imbalanced in the body is able to be identified and corrected.

Glenda remindsthat this technique is not meant to replace any medical treatment, but by correcting underlying imbalances, we help the body's innate self-healing ability to take over. As a result, discomfort and malfunction in the body often disappear, the organs function as they should, nutrients are absorbed properly, energy levels are raised, and emotional issues become manageable or nonexistent.

Glenda underwent her own dark times when her beloved husband tragically passed away from a brain tumor attributed to long term exposure from cell phone usage. Through that experience she became very interested researching EMF's and the energy fields that affect us. This prompted her to take a second look and to her amazement she discovered how our bodies are a superhighway of energy currents and there were numermiraculenergy healing modalities that promotes overall wellness that healsmind, body, and spirit. It dawned on Glenda that rather than help her clients through physical training as a biomechanics and Wellness coach she could utilize two of the most practical and effective tools the Emotion Code and the Body Code. Today she is helping clients find health, happiness, and so reenergized they radiate with new found energy.

Glenda recounts how one of her clients was diagnosed with lung cancer and was in severe pain and terrible discomfort. In just one session with him he could raise his arm all the way over head and walked out standing tall and straight with zero pain. Glenda will share withother true success stories during her interview.

Glenda believes that we when are fully healed, we can shift our mind into balance and harmony resulting in self-love, inner wisdom, and enlightenment. With her practical, empathetic, and relatable approach, Glenda builds a beautiful and remarkable path to recovery so we can live our lives pain free and ready for the next exciting adventure.

