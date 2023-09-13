Medusind To Exhibit At The Anesthesiology 2023 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Attendees are invited to visit Medusind at Booth #1561.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Medusind , a leading provider of revenue management services (RCM), is proud to be an exhibitor at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2023 Annual Meeting hosted by American Society of Anesthesiology (ASA). The meeting will take place from October 13-17, 2023 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #1561 to learn more about Medusind's revenue cycle management services and how they can streamline and scale medical practices.
As the largest and most influential anesthesiology event in the world, global clinicians, thought leaders and industry partners come together as a community to explore the science and innovative practices that can advance the knowledge of patient care. It's where anesthesiologists come to see, touch, link, and learn. From current practice standards to operations and leadership, this year's annual meeting is action-packed. Registering attendees can experience over 350 sessions, panels, and refresher course lectures, including twelve clinical tracks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet industry giants and up-and-coming innovators. The exhibit hall will provide attendees with hands-on learning experiences and innovative solutions for their practices.
Medusind's highly experienced personnel, cutting-edge platform, and forward-thinking approach allow them to deliver effective solutions while staying at the forefront of healthcare industry changes. Medusind's medical RCM solutions provide a one-stop platform for all medical billing needs. Through their innovative platform-driven MedClarity Practice Management Software, practices can enjoy a more efficient approach to scheduling, collecting co-pays, sending clean claims, and generating reports. With streamlined billing practices, Medusind clients have experienced up to 30% more cash collected, 20% improvement in outstanding account collections, 30% improvement in patient pay adherence, and $2,000,000,000 charges billed annually.
Medusind is pleased to exhibit its state-of-the-art services for all participants and practices attending this year's Anesthesiology annual meeting.
About the Company:
Founded in 2002, Medusind is a leading provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) services to the healthcare industry. Medusind utilizes a unique combination of deep industry expertise, robust operational capability, and client-focused service to improve healthcare organizations' efficiency and profitability significantly. Client satisfaction is the number one priority of the Medusind leadership and staff. Medusind's highly proficient team of healthcare experts uses innovative technology and forward-thinking to deliver effective solutions in Medical RCM, Dental RCM, and Analytics while staying ahead of healthcare industry changes. As a Revenue Cycle Management partner to clients, Medusind's team leaders and department heads provide steady support and leadership to passionate and highly capable RCM delivery specialists, whose sole purpose is to improve financial performance and adhere to all compliance requirements and guidelines to mitigate exposure of Medusind customers.
