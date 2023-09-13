Global Eco Fibers Market Size To Worth Usd 98.19 Billion By 2032 | Cagr Of 7.8%

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Eco-friendly fibers are an important component of clothing and textile applications. Because they include natural, regenerated, and recycled fibers, they are also known as sustainable fibers. These fiber materials have properties similar to synthetic fibers, but fibers are more environmentally friendly in both production and use. Organic fibers are those that are grown and produced in an environmentally friendly manner. fibers are a renewable source with numerbenefits such as high specific stiffness and strength, a desirable fiber aspect ratio, and easy availability from natural sources. Common plant-based fibers include bamboo, sisal, cotton, and jute. The fibers market is being driven by demand for eco-friendly fibers from industries such as textile/clothing, household furnishings, and industrial. The fashion industry is rapidly expanding as the textile/apparel, automotive, and medical industries grow. The growth of these industries is increasing demand for these fibers. Growing economies such as China, India, South Africa, and Southeast Asia are driving the fiber market forward. However, the availability of low-cost substitutes such as nylon, polyester, and cotton manufactured using low-cost methods makes the final product affordable to the majority of end users and the local population.

The regenerated fibers segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global fibers market during the forecast period.

The global fibers market is divided into three categories: regenerated fibers, recycled fibers, and organic fibers. The regenerated fibers segment is projected to expand at the highest pace in the global fibers market throughout the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to rising consumer demand for environment friendly, sustainable products.

The textile segment accounted for the largest share of the global fibers market in 2022.

The global fibers market is classified into textile/clothing, household furnishings, industrial, and medical applications. Among these, textiles held the largest share of the global fibers market in 2022. The increase can be attributed to the rapidly increasing global demand for clothing/garments.

Asia Pacific dominated the largest share of the global fibers market in 2022.

Asia Pacific accounts for the majority share of the global fibers market. The fiber market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising clothing demand and increased demand for sustainable textiles. The growing use of polyester, acrylic fibers, and viscose for household, technical, and clothing applications is expected to stymie the growth of fibers throughout the region. Furthermore, the increasing use of handbags, clothing accessories, and apparel is expected to boost textile demand in fashion and clothing applications in the coming years.

North America is projected to expand at the highest rate in the global fibers market throughout the forecast period. The market for fibers is increasing in the textile, industrial, medical textile, packaging, and household sectors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Fibers Market include Sateri, Lenzing AG, Universal Fibers Inc., Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd., Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd.,Fibers, Teijin Limited., Polyfiber Industries Limited, David C Poole Company Inc., Wellman Advanced Materials, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, Foss Performance Materials, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Lenzing Group, the world's largest manufacturer of wood-based specialty fibers, disclosed the launch of carbon neutral VEOCEL branded viscose fibers for Europe and the United States, expanding its global sustainable viscose fiber portfolio.

