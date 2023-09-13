Wednesday, 13 September 2023 08:13 GMT

Portfolio Update


9/13/2023 12:17:09 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octo AIM VCT plc

Portfolio Update

The investment portfolio of OctoAIM VCT plc (the "Company") as at 13 September 2023 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 July 2023):

Portfolio company Sector Book cost (£'000) Movement in valuation (£'000) Fair Value
(£'000)
Ergomed plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,176 6,725 7,901
Breedon Group plc Construction & Materials 859 4,350 5,209
Hasgrove plc1 Unquoted Investment 88 4,412 4,500
Judges Scientific plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 282 4,009 4,291
Equipmake Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,950 2,132 4,082
PoHoldings Ltd1 Unquoted Investment 1,590 2,128 3,718
Learning Technologies Group plc Software & Computer Services 1,051 2,427 3,478
Brooks Macdonald Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 746 2,551 3,297
SDI Group plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 179 2,789 2,968
IDOX plc Software & Computer Services 353 2,594 2,947
Sosandar plc Retailers 1,853 1,008 2,861
Netcall plc Software & Computer Services 308 2,357 2,665
Mattioli Woods plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 529 1,807 2,336
GB Group plc Software & Computer Services 505 1,563 2,068
Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 2,156 (220) 1,936
Craneware plc Health Care Providers 183 1,694 1,877
Vertu Motors plc Retailers 1,265 599 1,864
Maxcyte Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,035 694 1,729
Spectral MD Holdings Ltd Health Care Providers 2,115 (466) 1,649
PCI-Pal plc Software & Computer Services 1,098 421 1,519
Nexteq plc Technology Hardware 507 980 1,487
Next 15 Group plc Media 453 928 1,381
Diaceutics plc Health Care Providers 930 293 1,223
Itaconix plc Industrial 1,588 (374) 1,214
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Medical Equipment & Services 767 383 1,150
Clean Power Hydrogen plc Alternative Energy 1,800 (860) 940
Ilika plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,058 (130) 928
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc Software & Computer Services 450 478 928
Access Intelligence plc Software & Computer Services 678 245 923
Animalcare Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 306 602 908
Feedback plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,500 (594) 906
Libertine Holdings plc Industrial Engineering 3,000 (2,100) 900
Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Health Care Providers 601 223 824
Gamma Communications plc Telecommunications Service Providers 274 518 792
Ixplc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,046 (337) 709
LungLife AI Inc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2,079 (1,406) 673
Oberon Investments Group plc Investment Banking & Brokerage Services 864 (220) 644
RWS Holdings plc Industrial Support Services 143 490 633
Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes) Software & Computer Services 600 600
Gooch & Housego plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 422 172 594
TPXimpact Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 979 (489) 490
ENGAGE XR Holdings plc Software & Computer Services 1,879 (1,401) 478
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 284 152 436
Crimson Tide plc Software & Computer Services 567 (151) 416
Velocity Composites plc Aerospace & Defence 799 (404) 395
Evgen Pharma plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,050 (656) 394
Creo Medical Group plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,471 (1,094) 377
Gear4music Holdings plc Leisure Goods 529 (156) 373
MyCelx Technologies Corporation Oil, Gas & Coal 1,470 (1,128) 342
DP Poland plc Travel & Leisure 1,016 (680) 336
Mears Group plc Industrial Support Services 139 195 334
Restore plc Industrial Support Services 256 54 310
GENinCode plc Medical Equipment & Services 1,200 (895) 305
KRM22 plc Closed End Investments 681 (388) 293
Verici Dx plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 651 (365) 286
Renalytix plc Health Care Providers 288 (39) 249
Northcoders Group plc Software & Computer Services 380 (139) 241
Polarean Imaging plc Medical Equipment & Services 687 (458) 229
GlanHoldings plc Industrial Support Services 1,173 (955) 218
Gelion plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,140 (936) 204
Velocys plc Alternative Energy 996 (796) 200
Cordel Group plc Software & Computer Services 443 (280) 163
Eluceda Limited Unquoted Investment 300 (138) 162
The Food Marketplace Ltd Unquoted Investment 300 (150) 150
ReNeuron Group plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,485 (1,338) 147
Strip Tinning Holdings plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 506 (369) 137
XP Factory plc Travel & Leisure 988 (864) 124
DXS International plc Software & Computer Services 300 (187) 113
Staffline Group plc Industrial Support Services 334 (242) 92
Enteq Upstream plc Oil, Gas & Coal 1,032 (949) 83
Falanx Cyber Security Limited Industrial Support Services 900 (840) 60
Fusion Antibodies plc Health Care Providers 745 (689) 56
WANdiplc Software & Computer Services 79 (27) 52
Abingdon Health plc Medical Equipment & Services 521 (469) 52
1Spatial plc Software & Computer Services 300 (253) 47
Rosslyn Data Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 429 (390) 39
Genedrive Plc Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 217 (183) 34
Tasty plc Travel & Leisure 516 (495) 21
Rated People Ltd Unquoted Investment 354 (334) 20
Osirium Technologies plc Software & Computer Services 1,350 (1,338) 12
LoopUp Group plc Software & Computer Services 296 (291) 5
Haydale Graphene Industries plc Industrial Materials 598 (594) 4
Trackwise Designs plc Technology Hardware & Equipment 1,934 (1,930) 4
Microsaic Systems plc Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,384 (1,382) 2
Location Sciences Group plc Software & Computer Services 763 (763)
Airnow plc Unquoted Investment 1,257 (1,257)
The British Honey Company plc General Retailers 1,321 (1,321)

1 Denotes unlisted company

Since 31 July 2023 OctoAIM VCT plc has made £0.5 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.

Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above:

– are quoted on public markets;

– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and

– are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:

Breedon Group – Jersey

Maxcyte Inc – USA

VR Education Holdings plc – Ireland

Falanx Group Limited – British Virgin Islands

Mycelx – USA

GlanHoldings plc – Republic of Ireland

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd – USA

Current Asset Investments (unaudited)

Portfolio company Book cost (£'000) Fair Value (£'000)
FP OctoMicrocap Growth Fund 7,518 8,347
FP OctoMulti Cap Income Fund 6,085 6,293
FP OctoFuture Generations Fund 1,080 890
BlackRock ICS Sterling Liquidity Fund 8,280 8,280
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund 8,333 8,333

Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.2 million from the current asset investments.

The capitalisation of OctoAIM VCT plc as at 31 July 2023 was as follows:

Shareholders' Equity £'000s
Called up Equity Share Capital 1,780
Legal reserves 18,924
Other reserves 102,294
Total 122,998

There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.


MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107061746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search