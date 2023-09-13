Portfolio Update

| Portfolio company
| Sector
| Book cost (£'000)
| Movement in valuation (£'000)
| Fair Value
(£'000)
| Ergomed plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 1,176
| 6,725
| 7,901
| Breedon Group plc
| Construction & Materials
| 859
| 4,350
| 5,209
| Hasgrove plc1
| Unquoted Investment
| 88
| 4,412
| 4,500
| Judges Scientific plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 282
| 4,009
| 4,291
| Equipmake Holdings plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,950
| 2,132
| 4,082
| PoHoldings Ltd1
| Unquoted Investment
| 1,590
| 2,128
| 3,718
| Learning Technologies Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,051
| 2,427
| 3,478
| Brooks Macdonald Group plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 746
| 2,551
| 3,297
| SDI Group plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 179
| 2,789
| 2,968
| IDOX plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 353
| 2,594
| 2,947
| Sosandar plc
| Retailers
| 1,853
| 1,008
| 2,861
| Netcall plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 308
| 2,357
| 2,665
| Mattioli Woods plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 529
| 1,807
| 2,336
| GB Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 505
| 1,563
| 2,068
| Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 2,156
| (220)
| 1,936
| Craneware plc
| Health Care Providers
| 183
| 1,694
| 1,877
| Vertu Motors plc
| Retailers
| 1,265
| 599
| 1,864
| Maxcyte Inc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 1,035
| 694
| 1,729
| Spectral MD Holdings Ltd
| Health Care Providers
| 2,115
| (466)
| 1,649
| PCI-Pal plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,098
| 421
| 1,519
| Nexteq plc
| Technology Hardware
| 507
| 980
| 1,487
| Next 15 Group plc
| Media
| 453
| 928
| 1,381
| Diaceutics plc
| Health Care Providers
| 930
| 293
| 1,223
| Itaconix plc
| Industrial
| 1,588
| (374)
| 1,214
| EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 767
| 383
| 1,150
| Clean Power Hydrogen plc
| Alternative Energy
| 1,800
| (860)
| 940
| Ilika plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 1,058
| (130)
| 928
| Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 450
| 478
| 928
| Access Intelligence plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 678
| 245
| 923
| Animalcare Group plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 306
| 602
| 908
| Feedback plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 1,500
| (594)
| 906
| Libertine Holdings plc
| Industrial Engineering
| 3,000
| (2,100)
| 900
| Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc
| Health Care Providers
| 601
| 223
| 824
| Gamma Communications plc
| Telecommunications Service Providers
| 274
| 518
| 792
| Ixplc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 1,046
| (337)
| 709
| LungLife AI Inc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 2,079
| (1,406)
| 673
| Oberon Investments Group plc
| Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
| 864
| (220)
| 644
| RWS Holdings plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 143
| 490
| 633
| Osirium Technologies plc (Loan Notes)
| Software & Computer Services
| 600
| –
| 600
| Gooch & Housego plc
| Technology Hardware & Equipment
| 422
| 172
| 594
| TPXimpact Holdings plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 979
| (489)
| 490
| ENGAGE XR Holdings plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,879
| (1,401)
| 478
| Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 284
| 152
| 436
| Crimson Tide plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 567
| (151)
| 416
| Velocity Composites plc
| Aerospace & Defence
| 799
| (404)
| 395
| Evgen Pharma plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 1,050
| (656)
| 394
| Creo Medical Group plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 1,471
| (1,094)
| 377
| Gear4music Holdings plc
| Leisure Goods
| 529
| (156)
| 373
| MyCelx Technologies Corporation
| Oil, Gas & Coal
| 1,470
| (1,128)
| 342
| DP Poland plc
| Travel & Leisure
| 1,016
| (680)
| 336
| Mears Group plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 139
| 195
| 334
| Restore plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 256
| 54
| 310
| GENinCode plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 1,200
| (895)
| 305
| KRM22 plc
| Closed End Investments
| 681
| (388)
| 293
| Verici Dx plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 651
| (365)
| 286
| Renalytix plc
| Health Care Providers
| 288
| (39)
| 249
| Northcoders Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 380
| (139)
| 241
| Polarean Imaging plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 687
| (458)
| 229
| GlanHoldings plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 1,173
| (955)
| 218
| Gelion plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 1,140
| (936)
| 204
| Velocys plc
| Alternative Energy
| 996
| (796)
| 200
| Cordel Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 443
| (280)
| 163
| Eluceda Limited
| Unquoted Investment
| 300
| (138)
| 162
| The Food Marketplace Ltd
| Unquoted Investment
| 300
| (150)
| 150
| ReNeuron Group plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 1,485
| (1,338)
| 147
| Strip Tinning Holdings plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 506
| (369)
| 137
| XP Factory plc
| Travel & Leisure
| 988
| (864)
| 124
| DXS International plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 300
| (187)
| 113
| Staffline Group plc
| Industrial Support Services
| 334
| (242)
| 92
| Enteq Upstream plc
| Oil, Gas & Coal
| 1,032
| (949)
| 83
| Falanx Cyber Security Limited
| Industrial Support Services
| 900
| (840)
| 60
| Fusion Antibodies plc
| Health Care Providers
| 745
| (689)
| 56
| WANdiplc
| Software & Computer Services
| 79
| (27)
| 52
| Abingdon Health plc
| Medical Equipment & Services
| 521
| (469)
| 52
| 1Spatial plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 300
| (253)
| 47
| Rosslyn Data Technologies plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 429
| (390)
| 39
| Genedrive Plc
| Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
| 217
| (183)
| 34
| Tasty plc
| Travel & Leisure
| 516
| (495)
| 21
| Rated People Ltd
| Unquoted Investment
| 354
| (334)
| 20
| Osirium Technologies plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 1,350
| (1,338)
| 12
| LoopUp Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 296
| (291)
| 5
| Haydale Graphene Industries plc
| Industrial Materials
| 598
| (594)
| 4
| Trackwise Designs plc
| Technology Hardware & Equipment
| 1,934
| (1,930)
| 4
| Microsaic Systems plc
| Electronic & Electrical Equipment
| 1,384
| (1,382)
| 2
| Location Sciences Group plc
| Software & Computer Services
| 763
| (763)
| –
| Airnow plc
| Unquoted Investment
| 1,257
| (1,257)
| –
| The British Honey Company plc
| General Retailers
| 1,321
| (1,321)
| –
Since 31 July 2023 OctoAIM VCT plc has made £0.5 million investments and £0.1 million disposals.
– represent equity investments except in the case of Osirium which include investment through loan stock; and
Since 31 July 2023 there has been a disposal of £0.2 million from the current asset investments.
There has been no material change to the capitalisation since 31 July 2023.